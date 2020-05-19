Google Search trends reveal people are looking for new ways to socialise online

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people around the world to maintain social distancing. During these trying times, netizens have been turning to the internet to figure out news ways to stay connected. Google recently released its search trends for this week.



We’re also searching for ways to boogie down while we stay apart. Searches for “virtual dance classes” are surging but “virtual dance party” is two-stepping to the top. (@DJDnice—invite to the next #clubquarantine?) Assemble the crew for here → https://t.co/qopUwE568f pic.twitter.com/iIBeUVoTtA

— Google (@Google) May 18, 2020

A thread on Search trends: We’re asking 'how to stay connected' more than ever. Last month, 'how to keep in touch' was searched four times more than 'how to keep your room clean'. Here’s how the world is searching to connect this week. pic.twitter.com/nyAhmhhcgo Users have been searching for new ways to stay connected with friends and family. 'How to stay connected', 'virtual get-togethers', 'virtual love', and 'virtual dance party' were among the top search phrases this week. Additionally, 'virtual hug', 'virtual flowers', 'quarantine birthday wishes' and 'virtual dance classes' are among the other things people are searching for on Google.

According to Google's search trends, people have started making a shift from finding ways to stay fit and organised to figuring out new ways to participate or conduct virtual social gatherings.




