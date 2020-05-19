App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Search trends reveal people are looking for new ways to socialise online

‘How to stay connected’, ‘Virtual Love’ and ‘Virtual get-together’ are among top search phrases

Carlsen Martin

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people around the world to maintain social distancing. During these trying times, netizens have been turning to the internet to figure out news ways to stay connected. Google recently released its search trends for this week.

A thread on Search trends: We’re asking 'how to stay connected' more than ever. Last month, 'how to keep in touch' was searched four times more than 'how to keep your room clean'. Here’s how the world is searching to connect this week. pic.twitter.com/nyAhmhhcgo

Users have been searching for new ways to stay connected with friends and family. 'How to stay connected', 'virtual get-togethers', 'virtual love', and 'virtual dance party' were among the top search phrases this week. Additionally, 'virtual hug', 'virtual flowers', 'quarantine birthday wishes' and 'virtual dance classes' are among the other things people are searching for on Google.

According to Google’s search trends, people have started making a shift from finding ways to stay fit and organised to figuring out new ways to participate or conduct virtual social gatherings. If you are wondering which is the best video communication platform to stay connected, check out our comparison here.

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Google

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

