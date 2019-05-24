App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google pokes fun of Apple's iPhone X, flaunts Night Sight and Maps AR on Pixel 3a

Google is also touting the price difference of the Pixel 3a as compared to the iPhone X.

The Google Pixel 3a and 3aXL offer the Pixel experience at a more competitive price. Google has once again begun a creative marketing campaign to get users more invested in Pixel at the expense of Apple.

Google recently started its “Phone X” advertisement campaign for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The Pixel 3a which is used as the reference device in most of these videos is pitted against Apple’s iPhone X, which Google referred to in the videos as “Phone X”. Last week, Google showcased the difference between low light shots taken on the $399 Pixel 3a and $999 Phone X (iPhone X) without the use of a flash.

gOOGLE PIXEL nIGHT

A recent tweet by the search giant as a part of its marketing campaign with American rappers Awkwafina and 2 Chainz flaunted the Pixel 3a’s ability to take selfies in low light without the flash.

Google also touted the Pixel 3a’s AR capabilities, as compared to the iPhone X. Google announced Maps AR at I/O 2019 developer conference for all Pixel devices. Google Map users get real-time navigation updates in the form of a pointing arrow, courtesy of the new Maps AR feature.

You can use Google’s Maps AR features by pointing the phone at buildings to get accurate directions in the form of arrows. On the other hand, Apple’s method that uses a dot to help identify the current location of the user tends to get a bit confusing, and Google wants you to know that.

This isn't the first time Google has taken a jab at Apple. In the past, Google displayed the difference between camera capabilities of the iPhone X and Pixel 3a in complete darkness.

First Published on May 24, 2019 03:30 pm

