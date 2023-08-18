English
    Viral video: Google Pixel mocks iPhone for lacking this feature

    Google has released the latest instalment in its ‘Best Phones Forever’ ad campaign that takes aim at Apple iPhones. This time, the Pixel mocks iPhone for not supporting this common Android feature.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
    Apple iPhone vs Pixel

    Google Pixel takes on Apple iPhone in a playful ad (Image credit: @madebygoogle/Twitter)

    Google has released the latest instalment in its ‘Best Phones Forever’ ad campaign that dunks on Apple iPhones. With its latest ad, the company mocks Apple for not offering live translation – a feature that is supported on all Android phones.

    The viral ad shows a Google Pixel 7 Pro and an Apple iPhone 14 kicking a football around on a sunny day.

    “You know Pixel, this tournament has taught me that no matter our differences, there are some things that unite us,” says the iPhone to the Pixel. “So even though you’ve got Live Translate, and can automatically translate messages in over 20 languages…I’m fluent in the one language the whole world understands.”

    “What’s that, iPhone?” the Pixel asks.

    “Soccer,” the Apple device responds.

    “Ah, football,” goes the Pixel, reviving the age-old ‘soccer vs football’ debate – but the conversation doesn’t end there. The Google Pixel 7 Pro goes on to translate “football” into different languages, including Hindi, German, Dutch and Spanish, while the iPhone keeps repeating “soccer”.


    The Live Translate feature in Pixel phones allows real-time translation in more than 20 languages, even without internet connectivity. While real-time translation is offered on all Android devices, the Pixel uses Google Tensor, a custom-built chip that makes its performance more powerful.

    “Pixel phones use artificial intelligence and machine learning powered by Google Tensor to perform increasingly advanced tasks, like instantly translating messages and videos without internet,” the company explains.

    Google Pixel’s ad taking a dig at iPhones has gone viral with over 3 lakh views on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 08:50 am

