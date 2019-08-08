App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 to get major display and camera upgrades, other specifications leaked

The biggest upgrade here would be a bump in the screen refresh rate, which Google calls ‘Smooth Display’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google put some rumours to rest by dropping a couple of teasers of the Pixel 4. The company has confirmed a square-shaped camera unit and a Face ID-like camera module on the Pixel 4. The rumour mill continues to fill in rest of the specifications, and the latest report has revealed more features and internal details of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

As per a report by 9to5Google that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would, more or less, have the same features. Starting with the aesthetics, both smartphones would have a glass front and back, a square-shaped camera bump and a thicker-than-current-standards top bezel. 

Other typical-Pixel features like a coloured power button, speaker grille, the Google ‘G’ logo at the back, too, would continue to feature in the next Pixel. What is going to be new is the display.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would feature 5.7-inch Full HD+ and 6.3-inch Quad HD+ displays, respectively. The biggest upgrade here would be a bump in the screen refresh rate, which Google calls ‘Smooth Display’. Both screens would see a bump from 60Hz to 90Hz, according to the report.

While the Pixel 4 is confirmed to get more than one camera at the back, the report also adds that there would be a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel. Google is said to be developing the camera attachment which would be sold separately as an accessory.

Other specifications of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL include 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery, respectively.  Both devices would get powered by a Snapdragon 855 with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

