Google Pixel 4 and 4XL to get major design, camera update

Google's Pixel lineup is known for its brilliant camera. The stock-Android smartphone with a bigger notch at the top is one of the best smartphones available in the market. What makes the device better is the use of the single-lens setup when other smartphone manufacturers are launching smartphones with dual, triple and even quad-camera setup. This year, however, the Pixel is expected to look different.

Google Pixel's camera has a reputation of providing crisp images with vibrant colours, thanks to the IT giant's software support. Nonetheless, SlashLeaks has reported that the camera unit on the Pixel 4 would be getting an overhaul.

The report suggests that the Pixel 4 XL could be getting a secondary camera, the first on a Pixel device. Not much is known about the specifications of the secondary lens, but it is assumed that Google would be using the additional sensor for Augmented Reality (AR) apart from a telephoto lens. The images show LED flash and a laser autofocus cutout next to the dual cameras.

Leaked images do not show a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone. This means the next generation could have an in-display fingerprint scanner, but the two-tone design appears on the rear panel.

It is not just the back, but the front side of the phone that is getting a significant upgrade in terms of design. Google is doing away with the notch and would adopt an all-screen display with a punch-hole, just like the Galaxy S10. The renders show that Pixel 4 would have ultra-thin bezels around the display. No other information is available on the screen size or its resolution.

Tech enthusiasts criticised Google for the big notch and thick chin at the bottom that made the device look kind of dated. But if the leaked schematics are accurate, Pixel 4 would be one of the best-looking smartphones of 2019.

Club that with stock Android experience and Google's camera software that would make it a contender for the best smartphone of 2019. Of course, specifications matter and let's hope Google bumps the RAM to 6GB or maybe 8GB for seamless performance. Meanwhile, we would have to take the leaks with a pinch of salt, and wait for Google's launch event later this year.