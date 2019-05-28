App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL get price drops: Now starting from Rs 52,499; should you buy it now?

Google Pixel 3 vs 3a: What's different?

Carlsen Martin
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3
Whatsapp

Google recently dropped the prices of its flagship Pixel handsets in Indian markets. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available starting from Rs 52,499 and Rs 55,499 respectively, which is a massive price drop from the initial launch price of Rs 71,000 (Pixel 3) and Rs 83,000 (Pixel 3XL).

The huge price drop comes less than a month after the release of the mid-tier Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets. The so-called budget Pixel 3a and 3a XL are currently priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, which puts both mid-range and flagship handsets relatively close in terms of pricing.

Choosing between flagship and mid-range can be difficult with the narrow price difference. So, we thought of listing down the key difference between both phones and what the additional Rs 12,500 – in the case of the Pixel 3 – and 11,000 – in the case of the Pixel 3 XL – gets you.

Performance is one of the biggest differences in both phones. The Pixel 3 features a previous generation mid-range Snapdragon 670 SoC, while the Pixel 3XL offers a last-gen Snapdragon 845 chipset. While the Snapdragon 670 SoC will be quite capable of handling regular tasks, gaming is where it’ll be found lacking, particularly in games like Fortnite and PUBG mobile.

The Pixel 3 also has an IP68 rating, while the 3a isn’t IP rated. Wireless charging is another feature absent on the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 3 also features a wide-angle selfie camera as compared to the single front camera on the Pixel 3a. Lastly, Pixel 3 users can upload photos and videos to Google Photos at original quality.

And, that’s about it. Other than better processor, an IP rating and wireless charging, there’s really nothing else that separates the two devices. The Pixel 3a also has the same flagship camera as the Pixel 3, both in terms of hardware and software. Even on a spec sheet, it would be pretty difficult to tell the two phones apart.

Full Specs Compared
Model Pixel 3a Pixel 3 Pixel 3a XL Pixel 3 XL
Chipset Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 845 Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 845
Display 5.6-inch OLED; FHD+, 441 ppi 5.5-inch OLED; FHD+, 443 ppi 6.0-inch OLED; FHD+, 402 ppi 6.3-inch OLED; Quad HD+, 523 ppi
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Rear camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel  12.2-megapixel
Front camera 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel  Dual 8-megapixel
Battery 3,000 mAh 2,915 mAh 3,700 mAh 3430mAh
Charging 18W USB-C PD 18W USB-C PD Qi wireless 18W USB-C PD  18W USB-C PD Qi wireless
Water Resistance No IP68 No  IP68
Headphone jack Yes No Yes  No

First Published on May 28, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Google #Pixel #Technology

