Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL get price drops: Now starting from Rs 52,499; should you buy it now?

Google recently dropped the prices of its flagship Pixel handsets in Indian markets. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available starting from Rs 52,499 and Rs 55,499 respectively, which is a massive price drop from the initial launch price of Rs 71,000 (Pixel 3) and Rs 83,000 (Pixel 3XL).

The huge price drop comes less than a month after the release of the mid-tier Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets. The so-called budget Pixel 3a and 3a XL are currently priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, which puts both mid-range and flagship handsets relatively close in terms of pricing.

Choosing between flagship and mid-range can be difficult with the narrow price difference. So, we thought of listing down the key difference between both phones and what the additional Rs 12,500 – in the case of the Pixel 3 – and 11,000 – in the case of the Pixel 3 XL – gets you.

Performance is one of the biggest differences in both phones. The Pixel 3 features a previous generation mid-range Snapdragon 670 SoC, while the Pixel 3XL offers a last-gen Snapdragon 845 chipset. While the Snapdragon 670 SoC will be quite capable of handling regular tasks, gaming is where it’ll be found lacking, particularly in games like Fortnite and PUBG mobile.

The Pixel 3 also has an IP68 rating, while the 3a isn’t IP rated. Wireless charging is another feature absent on the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 3 also features a wide-angle selfie camera as compared to the single front camera on the Pixel 3a. Lastly, Pixel 3 users can upload photos and videos to Google Photos at original quality.

And, that’s about it. Other than better processor, an IP rating and wireless charging, there’s really nothing else that separates the two devices. The Pixel 3a also has the same flagship camera as the Pixel 3, both in terms of hardware and software. Even on a spec sheet, it would be pretty difficult to tell the two phones apart.