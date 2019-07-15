App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Photos product lead confirms several new features coming to the platform

Several new features from pet photo sharing for partner libraries to manual face tags are coming to Google Photos.

Carlsen Martin

Google Photos is undoubtedly one of the best apps the search giant has put out and it’s about to get better. Google has confirmed several new changes coming to the Google Photos app.

David Lieb, Google Photos product lead, took to Twitter and asked users what features they desired on the platform. Lieb replied to several tweets, confirming that the mentioned features would either be coming soon or were already integrated into the platform.

Without any further delay, here are the upcoming improvements on Google Photos.

At the moment, Google Photos only allows you to untag photos in which you’ve accidentally been tagged. Lieb confirmed that an upcoming feature would enable a user to manually tag a face in a relevant picture.

Lieb also confirmed that Android users would also be able to manually change the date and time stamps on photos and videos.

Another feature in the works will give users the option to add an image to favourites in a shared album.

Lieb confirmed a new feature that gives users the ability to search recently added photos on the platform will be universally available across all platforms soon if it wasn’t already available.

A team is also working on a feature that will give users the option to delete photos while browsing albums on the Android app.

Users will also be able to automatically share photos with specific people. While there’s no exact time frame for any of the upcoming update, we assume they’ll be out soon.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:08 pm

