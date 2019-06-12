Google Maps’ new safety feature to alert users if vehicle goes off-route

Google has been focusing on improving Google Maps, especially in India. The Mountain View giant has been introducing a bunch of new features on its navigation app. Recently, a safety feature on the app that was seen being tested would apparently alert the user if their taxi goes off-route.

As a safety feature, Google recently added the speedometer tool to alert users if they were driving at a higher speed than recommended. The company is now testing a safety feature that lets users know if their cab has gone off-route, reported XDA Developers.

Currently tested only in India, the feature would notify users if their taxi is side-tracked from the intended route by 500 meters. The feature can be activated by tapping on “Stay Safer” option. To do so, users can set up the usual navigation and then tap on “Stay Safer”. The option lets users share their live trip with their contacts or getting off-route alerts. The feature could come in handy as it would ensure that passengers do not get tricked by cab drivers.

When the feature gets activated, Google Maps would not re-route the directions when the taxi takes a wrong turn. The XDA Developers’ report also states that this feature can be used even when the user is driving and not necessarily while commuting in a taxi.