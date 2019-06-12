App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Maps’ new safety feature to alert users if vehicle goes off-route

Currently tested only in India, the feature would notify users if their taxi is side-tracked from the intended route by 500 meters.

Pranav Hegde
Google has been focusing on improving Google Maps, especially in India. The Mountain View giant has been introducing a bunch of new features on its navigation app. Recently, a safety feature on the app that was seen being tested would apparently alert the user if their taxi goes off-route.

As a safety feature, Google recently added the speedometer tool to alert users if they were driving at a higher speed than recommended. The company is now testing a safety feature that lets users know if their cab has gone off-route, reported XDA Developers.

Currently tested only in India, the feature would notify users if their taxi is side-tracked from the intended route by 500 meters. The feature can be activated by tapping on “Stay Safer” option. To do so, users can set up the usual navigation and then tap on “Stay Safer”. The option lets users share their live trip with their contacts or getting off-route alerts. The feature could come in handy as it would ensure that passengers do not get tricked by cab drivers.

When the feature gets activated, Google Maps would not re-route the directions when the taxi takes a wrong turn. The XDA Developers’ report also states that this feature can be used even when the user is driving and not necessarily while commuting in a taxi.

A few days ago, Google introduced three new commuter-specific features in India. The new features would allow users to get their train’s real-time information. It would also suggest if passengers are likely to face any delay while commuting in a bus, considering the live traffic situation on its route, etc.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Google #Google Maps

