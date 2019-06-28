Google Maps leads nearly 100 cars to a muddy field, leaving people stranded

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps that is used by many users for navigation and traffic updates. The app is accurate most of the time when it comes to finding alternate routes to a destination. However, there may be times wherein Google Maps may take you to the wrong road. In one such case, nearly 100 drivers took a shortcut to reach their destination and ended up getting stranded in a muddy field.

Over 100 cars got stuck in a muddy field after they decided to take a shortcut to the Denver International Airport, reported ABC news. The report states that due to a crash on the Pena Boulevard road, Google Maps suggested an alternative route to the airport. After taking the alternate road, dozens of drivers ended up getting stuck in a muddy mess.

Connie Monsees, a driver who was on her way to pick up her husband at the airport, told ABC News that after she was stuck in a traffic jam at the Pena Boulevard road, she checked Google Maps for an alternative route. “It eventually took me to a road that...became dirt”, said Monsees.

She stated that the route was a ‘muddy mess’ as it rained all weekend, making the surface slippery. Monsees further added that there were nearly 100 cars that were stuck and people were stranded, asking for lifts. Soon after picking up an Uber passenger, Monsees made it out after getting back on to the pavement.

A spokesperson from Google said as per the report, “ We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route. While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving.”

It turns out, Google may not be the best solution for all problems. Monsees did not blame Google for the incident and stated, “They, as far as they knew, they took us to a good spot. But I think as a society we…are too wrapped up in trying to just do things quickly”.