Google Maps introduces three new commuter-specific features in India for real-time updates

Google has introduced three new India-specific features on its navigation app, Google Maps. The new features are commuter-based that provide real-time updates like a train’s arrival time, the best routes while commuting in an auto-rickshaw, etc.

The first feature is called real-time bus travel information, where the app would show users the delay they may face while commuting in a bus considering the live traffic situation on its route.

The feature would pop-up a message in red colour, indicating the time extended due to traffic on the route of the bus. If there is no delay, the travel time would be shown in a green coloured text. This feature is currently limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Surat, Mysore.

The second feature is for getting real-time information for long-distance trains, wherein users can check if a train has been delayed. Google has collaborated with ‘Where is my Train’ app, which was acquired by the search engine giant last year. Users can get live updates about a train by entering the starting location and destination, or their starting station and destination, to see a list of trains taking the route.

Google has also introduced ‘mixed-mode directions’ that combines commute in auto-rickshaws and public transport. This feature is primarily useful for people who switch between an auto-rickshaw and other means of public transport like a bus, train, etc. Mixed-mode directions would guide users on whether they should take an auto-rickshaw and even notify from which station they should take an auto. The app would also give an estimated fare for the commute. Currently, this feature would be available in Bangalore and Delhi only and would roll out to other cities soon.