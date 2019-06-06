App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Maps introduces three new commuter-specific features in India for real-time updates

The new features are commuter-based that provide real-time updates like a train’s arrival time, the best routes while commuting in an auto-rickshaw, etc.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Google has introduced three new India-specific features on its navigation app, Google Maps. The new features are commuter-based that provide real-time updates like a train’s arrival time, the best routes while commuting in an auto-rickshaw, etc.

The first feature is called real-time bus travel information, where the app would show users the delay they may face while commuting in a bus considering the live traffic situation on its route.

The feature would pop-up a message in red colour, indicating the time extended due to traffic on the route of the bus. If there is no delay, the travel time would be shown in a green coloured text. This feature is currently limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Surat, Mysore.

Close

The second feature is for getting real-time information for long-distance trains, wherein users can check if a train has been delayed. Google has collaborated with ‘Where is my Train’ app, which was acquired by the search engine giant last year. Users can get live updates about a train by entering the starting location and destination, or their starting station and destination, to see a list of trains taking the route.

related news

Google has also introduced ‘mixed-mode directions’ that combines commute in auto-rickshaws and public transport. This feature is primarily useful for people who switch between an auto-rickshaw and other means of public transport like a bus, train, etc. Mixed-mode directions would guide users on whether they should take an auto-rickshaw and even notify from which station they should take an auto. The app would also give an estimated fare for the commute. Currently, this feature would be available in Bangalore and Delhi only and would roll out to other cities soon.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Google #Google Maps

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.