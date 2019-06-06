Google Maps introduces three new commuter-specific features in India for real-time updates

The new features are commuter-based that provide real-time updates like a train’s arrival time, the best routes while commuting in an auto-rickshaw, etc.
Google has introduced three new India-specific features on its navigation app, Google Maps. The new features are commuter-based that provide real-time updates like a train’s arrival time, the best routes while commuting in an auto-rickshaw, etc.
The first feature is called real-time bus travel information, where the app would show users the delay they may face while commuting in a bus considering the live traffic situation on its route.
The feature would pop-up a message in red colour, indicating the time extended due to traffic on the route of the bus. If there is no delay, the travel time would be shown in a green coloured text. This feature is currently limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Surat, Mysore.
The second feature is for getting real-time information for long-distance trains, wherein users can check if a train has been delayed. Google has collaborated with ‘Where is my Train’ app, which was acquired by the search engine giant last year. Users can get live updates about a train by entering the starting location and destination, or their starting station and destination, to see a list of trains taking the route.