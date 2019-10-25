App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 02:07 PM IST

Google lists OEMs that will bring Android 10 update to their devices in 2019

Google also detailed the progress on Android adoption rates.

Carlsen Martin

Android 10 was officially announced towards the end of August. But since the update has gone live, the big question about when the update will roll out still looms over. Smartphone manufacturers across the board have been more reluctant to update their handsets to the latest Android operating system.

In a recent blog post, Google confirmed a list of smartphone OEMs that will bring the Android 10 update in 2019. The post notes that Asus, LG, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, Oppo, Sony, Sharp, Vivo, and Transsion are all committed to bringing Android 10 updates to their devices by the end of 2019.

Xiaomi and Essential announced Android 10 updates on the day it went live. The Redmi K20 Pro already received the update in China, while the update has also been made available to some Indian users. The OnePlus 7 series has already been issued the updates, while the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro were among the first to officially hit the market with Android out-of-the-box, considering they launched ahead of the Pixel 4. HMD Global’s Nokia 8.1 has also received the Android 10 update.

Google also detailed the progress on Android adoption rates. With a 22.6-percent share, Android 9 Pie holds the highest adoption rate of the entire Android ecosystem. Google aimed to improve the frequency of updates with the launch of Project Treble. Google claims that the average time to upgrade between Android Oreo and Pie was reduced by three months due to the efforts of Project Treble and expects it to be even quicker in the case of Android 10.

The signs look pretty good considering OEMs like Samsung and LG, who haven’t had the best track record of delivering speedy Android updates in the past, are gearing up to bring Android 10 on select devices before 2020.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Android #Google #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

