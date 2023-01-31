English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Google legal executive laid off at 2 am while feeding his newborn

    Google layoffs: Taking to LinkedIn like many of his former colleagues, the Los Angeles-based legal executive narrated how get got to know about his job loss at 2 am, while he was feeding his newborn.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    Nicholas Dufau had spent only six months at Google before being laid off. (Image credit: Nicholas Dufau/LinkedIn)

    Nicholas Dufau had spent only six months at Google before being laid off. (Image credit: Nicholas Dufau/LinkedIn)

    As company after company across the world is announcing job cuts, people who have lost their jobs are sharing their stories of how they got to know about their termination and what lies ahead for them. Among the 12,000 employees that Google has laid off is Nicholas Dufau, a new father whose daughter is barely a month old.

    Taking to LinkedIn like many of his former colleagues, the Los Angeles-based legal executive narrated how get got to know about his job loss at 2 am, while he was feeding his newborn.

    Dufau lost his job as an associate product counsel at Google just three days after he became a father. “On Friday morning at 2am, while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email,” he wrote.

    Dufau, who had spent only six months at the tech giant before being laid off, spoke highly of his team and how they welcomed him into the “Google family”.