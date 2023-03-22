Google lays off Indian techie 2 weeks after transferring him to Switzerland

A Google employee was laid off just two weeks after the IT giant promoted and transferred him to Switzerland. Tanmay Sahay is one of the thousands of employees affected by mass layoffs at Google which were announced in January this year.

In a LinkedIn post shared March 16, Sahay revealed that he spent four years in the UK as a software engineer for Google. He moved from the UK to Switzerland as part of a team change following a promotion. However, just two weeks after being transferred to Switzerland, Sahay was laid off from Google.

The Indian techie asked his LinkedIn contacts for help in looking for new opportunities. “I bring multiple years of backend SWE/SRE experience… with the aim to delight customers -- from building systems that deploy and scale containers to making Machine Learning systems more efficient and reliable (feature/model building, retraining, model serving),” he wrote, adding that he was open to working from anywhere.

Several former Google employees have shared similar stories after being laid off abruptly. One former employee wrote about being laid off while on a work-related video call, while another got an ‘access denied’ message on her system while preparing for a meeting.

Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its plans to cut about 12,000 jobs -- more than 6 percent of its workforce – on January 20. CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees informing them about the job cuts, and said the layoffs will affect jobs globally. Pichai said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here".

Moneycontrol News