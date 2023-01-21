 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'60 days to find job,' says Indian techie laid off by Google in US

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Jan 21, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

An Indian man impacted by Google layoffs in the US has appealed for work in a LinkedIn post, saying his H-1B visa gave him only 60 days to find a new job.

Kunal Kumar Gupta worked as a Technical Program Manager at Google in California, United States. Earlier this week, he was informed that his role at the IT giant had been eliminated as part of mass layoffs that will affect 6% of Google’s workforce.

Gupta, who studied in Karnataka before moving to the US for his Master’s at Carnegie Mellon University, said he had the best professional time of his career at Google, where he worked for 3 years and 6 months before he was laid off. Google was his first job after graduating from Carnegie Mellon in 2019, he said, noting that he even worked as a Teaching Assistant for six months as he waited to join Google, just so he could maintain his immigration status.

“After 3 years and 6 months at Google, I got an email stating that my employment has been terminated effectively,” he said in his LinkedIn post. “That is how life works sometimes.”

Gupta said he was grateful for the opportunity to work at Google and learn from “some of the smartest and nicest folks across teams.”

He ended his post by saying he was on the lookout for a new job, writing: “I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H1b visa which gives me 60 days to find a job.”