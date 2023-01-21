'60 days to find job,' says Indian techie laid off by Google in US

An Indian man impacted by Google layoffs in the US has appealed for work in a LinkedIn post, saying his H-1B visa gave him only 60 days to find a new job.

Kunal Kumar Gupta worked as a Technical Program Manager at Google in California, United States. Earlier this week, he was informed that his role at the IT giant had been eliminated as part of mass layoffs that will affect 6% of Google’s workforce.

Gupta, who studied in Karnataka before moving to the US for his Master’s at Carnegie Mellon University, said he had the best professional time of his career at Google, where he worked for 3 years and 6 months before he was laid off. Google was his first job after graduating from Carnegie Mellon in 2019, he said, noting that he even worked as a Teaching Assistant for six months as he waited to join Google, just so he could maintain his immigration status.

“After 3 years and 6 months at Google, I got an email stating that my employment has been terminated effectively,” he said in his LinkedIn post. “That is how life works sometimes.”

Gupta said he was grateful for the opportunity to work at Google and learn from “some of the smartest and nicest folks across teams.”

He ended his post by saying he was on the lookout for a new job, writing: “I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H1b visa which gives me 60 days to find a job.”

Gupta is not the only Indian working abroad who has been affected by layoffs at some of the largest tech firms in the world. Several other Indians working at Google on an H-1B visa have shared similar appeals. “I got laid off at Google today,” wrote Nishant Kelkar, a San Francisco based software engineer at Google. “I am now open to work for backend SWE roles. I will be needing H1B/work visa sponsorship,” he said in his LinkedIn post. Another former Google employee, who had worked with the company for 16 years, said he was informed about his role being terminated through an email at 3 am on January 20, following which his account was automatically deactivated. Google's parent Alphabet Inc is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its offices worldwide. The job cuts affect 6% of its workforce, and follows thousands of layoffs at tech giants including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc who are downsizing after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decisions that led to the layoffs. On the other hand, Alphabet Workers Union slammed the job cuts, saying the company's leadership taking “full responsibility” for widespread layoffs is “little comfort” for the 12,000 workers who are now without jobs.

