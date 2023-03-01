Indian-American Google techie on 2 am layoff email: 'Thought it was spam, ignored it'

As head of engineering for Google's office in California, Vishal Arora had a 7 am meeting to prep for on the morning of January 19. But, when he tried to check his corporate calendar on the phone, he found that the password wasn't working.

He then found an email in his personal Gmail inbox. The subject read: “Notice regarding your employment”. Arora assumed it to be spam and ignored it only to open it minutes later after he found that the login on his office laptop no longer works and he had no longer access to corporate systems possible.

"System is in shock," Arora wrote after he opened the email which stated that he was among the 12,000 employees Google laid off. "I am saddened to part ways with such amazing people. I'm disappointed in not being able to say farewell in person, or see much of our hard work through to fruition. Most of all, I'm surprised at how unexpected this was."

Arora had worked with the tech giant for about two years. He said that the termination was "abrupt and unexpected" but the experience did teach him a few lessons. One among them being that when his wife decided against joining Google, it eventually worked out in their favour.

Ankita Sengupta