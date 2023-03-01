Indian-American Google techie on 2 am layoff email: 'Thought it was spam, ignored it'

Former Google employee Vishal Arora had worked with the tech giant for about two years. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

As head of engineering for Google's office in California, Vishal Arora had a 7 am meeting to prep for on the morning of January 19. But, when he tried to check his corporate calendar on the phone, he found that the password wasn't working.

He then found an email in his personal Gmail inbox. The subject read: “Notice regarding your employment”. Arora assumed it to be spam and ignored it only to open it minutes later after he found that the login on his office laptop no longer works and he had no longer access to corporate systems possible.

"System is in shock," Arora wrote after he opened the email which stated that he was among the 12,000 employees Google laid off. "I am saddened to part ways with such amazing people. I'm disappointed in not being able to say farewell in person, or see much of our hard work through to fruition. Most of all, I'm surprised at how unexpected this was."

Arora had worked with the tech giant for about two years. He said that the termination was "abrupt and unexpected" but the experience did teach him a few lessons. One among them being that when his wife decided against joining Google, it eventually worked out in their favour.

"My wife had an opportunity to join Google. Looking back, her deciding against it helped diversify our incomes. It reduces the chances that we’re both impacted at the same time," Arora wrote.

He added that he was thankful that all his financial eggs were not put in one basket.

"Moreover, since I'd been with Google for several years, my stock portfolio was heavily skewed with Google stock. Actively diversifying my financial portfolio was helpful, so I didn't have all my financial eggs in one basket. Speaking of financial eggs…"

Arora is currently exploring new ideas and brainstorming with people over social media platforms before he decides on what he's going to do next with his career.

