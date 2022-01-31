MARKET NEWS

    Google joins Wordle craze. Noticed special feature yet?

    Toggling words - Goalie, Column and Google - appear just like they would on Wordle’s website, on the top left of the screen when you type “Wordle” on Google.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    Wordle has amassed millions of players since it came online last year.

    Google is the latest to join the craze surrounding Wordle, the wildly popular internet word puzzle that has the internet hooked. Fans of the game will see several words in Wordle style when they type the word “Wordle” in the Google search bar.

    The addictive word game involves players having to guess the word of the day in six tries.

    Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in the United States, was launched in 2021. The engineer had originally made Wordle for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games.

    Read: What is Wordle and why has it caught the attention of everyone on Twitter?

    The addictive word-guessing game appears simple but has often proved tough for players.

    Players are given six chances to guess the word of the day. After each guess, the colour of the tiles on the puzzle will change to show how close a player’s guess was to the word.

    A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the answer but not in the right spot, and a grey tile shows that the letter is incorrect.

    Though Wordle gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word, does not have a mobile app and is only available on a web browser, the online game has quickly caught on, partly thanks to users' ability to share their scores in green, yellow and gray grids on social media.
