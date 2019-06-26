App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google is testing offline support for non-Google files on Chrome

The search engine giant recently allowed its G-Suite users to upload docs, sheets, and slides via a Chrome extension even when offline.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google Drive has been one of the most popular services offered by Google. The service lets users upload pictures, videos and other files on to the cloud. The search engine giant recently allowed its G-Suite users to upload docs, sheets, and slides via a Chrome extension even when offline. Google has decided to expand the feature to other file types, including PDFs, MS Office files, and other non-Google files.

Google is currently testing the feature, which is dubbed as “Google Drive Offline for Binary Content Beta”. The beta feature is now exclusive only to G-Suite users who have enabled the Drive File Stream option. Admins and users who had previously opted for the Alpha testing would automatically be added to the current beta program. The ones who are eligible would be allowed to upload non-Google files and access them offline.

G-suite users who are interested in trying the feature would first need to be an admin of the listed G-Suite domains mentioned in the Google form. Once eligible, they would need to enable Offline mode from their Drive or Doc settings. They would also need to sign in from the associated account approve from a G-Suite organisation.

Close

Google is currently working on a broader rollout and making the feature better. It has stated that the feature would not be available on Chrome OS as yet, but would soon be available in the future. Google has also not mentioned if the offline access feature would be available on other browsers other than Chrome.

related news

The feature would be beneficial for the ones who frequently face poor internet connections. Due to larger file support, non-Google files can be uploaded too, which can be accessed while travelling or working outside the office space.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Google

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.