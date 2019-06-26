Google is testing offline support for non-Google files on Chrome

Google Drive has been one of the most popular services offered by Google. The service lets users upload pictures, videos and other files on to the cloud. The search engine giant recently allowed its G-Suite users to upload docs, sheets, and slides via a Chrome extension even when offline. Google has decided to expand the feature to other file types, including PDFs, MS Office files, and other non-Google files.

Google is currently testing the feature, which is dubbed as “Google Drive Offline for Binary Content Beta”. The beta feature is now exclusive only to G-Suite users who have enabled the Drive File Stream option. Admins and users who had previously opted for the Alpha testing would automatically be added to the current beta program. The ones who are eligible would be allowed to upload non-Google files and access them offline.

G-suite users who are interested in trying the feature would first need to be an admin of the listed G-Suite domains mentioned in the Google form. Once eligible, they would need to enable Offline mode from their Drive or Doc settings. They would also need to sign in from the associated account approve from a G-Suite organisation.

Google is currently working on a broader rollout and making the feature better. It has stated that the feature would not be available on Chrome OS as yet, but would soon be available in the future. Google has also not mentioned if the offline access feature would be available on other browsers other than Chrome.

The feature would be beneficial for the ones who frequently face poor internet connections. Due to larger file support, non-Google files can be uploaded too, which can be accessed while travelling or working outside the office space.