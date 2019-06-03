Google introduces feature to order food through Maps, Search and Assistant in the US

Google recently introduced a feature in the US whereby one can directly order their food via Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Assistant. The search engine will be exploiting its already-existing partnerships with delivery companies such as DoorDash, Postmates, and ChowNow to roll out this feature in the country.

This means one can order from any of these food delivery apps without actually having to download an additional application or visit their website.

Google Search and Google Maps now has a new “Order Online” button that appears when a user searches for a supported restaurant. It then directs the user to either the “pickup” or “delivery” option and selects how they want to place their order. Therefore, for any supported restaurant, the entire transaction can be made via Google’s interface and Google Pay.

This is typically Google's way of connecting its most used applications with third-party apps. For instance, in India, until a year ago, users of cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber could book a ride directly right from the Google Maps application while tracking a route or destination even if they did not have the applications downloaded int heir smartphones. The service to book a cab directly from Google app was axed in June 2018. Currently, Google apps do show options from Ola, Uber and others but they redirect to these third-party apps.

The company has, however, not clarified if the feature will be available through Google Assistant speakers or Google smart displays, reported The Verge.

Also, the service has been rolled out exclusively in the United States as of now. While there are speculations that this feature may be available in India as well in the future, Google is yet to officially confirm any such claim.