App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google introduces feature to order food through Maps, Search and Assistant in the US

Some of the most used food delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Just Eat are not on the Google roster at the moment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Google recently introduced a feature in the US whereby one can directly order their food via Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Assistant. The search engine will be exploiting its already-existing partnerships with delivery companies such as DoorDash, Postmates, and ChowNow to roll out this feature in the country.

This means one can order from any of these food delivery apps without actually having to download an additional application or visit their website.

Google Search and Google Maps now has a new “Order Online” button that appears when a user searches for a supported restaurant. It then directs the user to either the “pickup” or “delivery” option and selects how they want to place their order. Therefore, for any supported restaurant, the entire transaction can be made via Google’s interface and Google Pay.

Close

This is typically Google's way of connecting its most used applications with third-party apps. For instance, in India, until a year ago, users of cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber could book a ride directly right from the Google Maps application while tracking a route or destination even if they did not have the applications downloaded int heir smartphones. The service to book a cab directly from Google app was axed in June 2018. Currently, Google apps do show options from Ola, Uber and others but they redirect to these third-party apps.

related news

The company has, however, not clarified if the feature will be available through Google Assistant speakers or Google smart displays, reported The Verge.

Also, the service has been rolled out exclusively in the United States as of now. While there are speculations that this feature may be available in India as well in the future, Google is yet to officially confirm any such claim.
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Google

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.