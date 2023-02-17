‘Worked around the clock,’ says Gurgaon man laid off from Google

A former Google employee says he was laid off despite giving his best to the company and receiving spot bonuses for his hard work. The Gurugram man shared a LinkedIn post on February 17 – a day after he was informed his role with the tech giant had been terminated.

The man, who worked as a Strategic Partner Development Manager at Google India, was among the 453 employees who were laid off late on Thursday night. He said news of his layoff turned his life upside down.

“Yesterday , I received some news that I never thought I would - I was laid off from my position as a Strategic Partner Development Manager at Google India. At 8:34 pm IST, my life was turned upside down,” the former Google employee said in his LinkedIn post.

“As a pro-Googler, I have always given my best to the company, and I was honored to have received spot bonuses for my hard work,” he continued, adding that he worked around the clock to scale YouTube live shopping in India.

Moneycontrol News