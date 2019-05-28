Google Duo now lets 8 individuals join group video call

Search engine giant Google has officially increased the number of individuals while on a group call on its video-calling app Google Duo. With the latest update, group video-chats can consist of as many as eight people now. The company has also introduced data saving mode on Android in some regions, including India.

Previously, Google Duo allowed only four individuals to video-chat simultaneously. For users to add a total of eight individuals, they need to update the app to its latest version. The feature was initially rolled out in Indonesia and then to some other regions like Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India, USA, etc. With the rollout, Google competes with WhatsApp video-call that currently offers support for four individuals in a group video chat. Its biggest competition is FaceTime, which allows up to 32 individuals to communicate simultaneously.

Google, in its blog post, stated that the calls and messages made on Google Duo are end-to-end encrypted. It has also released data saving mode on the Android app that, when enabled, would reduce data consumption of both, the user and whom they are talking to. Currently, the data-saving feature is available in select regions like Indonesia, India, and Brazil and would roll out to other markets soon.

The update also brings in personalised video messages on Android. It basically lets users leave a video message during situations when talking on a video call is not possible. The feature would soon roll out on iOS.