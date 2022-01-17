Google doodle urges people to get vaccinated, wear masks, save lives

The animated doodle shows letters G,O,O and G sporting bandages apparently after getting a vaccine shot. E, who is dressed as a medical practitioner gives a vaccine to L after which the whole group cheer.

As India and the rest of the world grapple under the sudden surge in Covid cases, Google on Monday sent out a strong message urging people to stay safe and save lives.

The Google doodle featured all the letters wearing masks and standing next to a table with vaccines, with the message: "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. save lives."

Meanwhile, India logged 2.58 lakh Covid cases and 385 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry's updated data on Monday. The number of Omicron cases in the country has increased to 8,209.

In Mumbai, international passengers arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be exempted from mandatory home quarantine, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on January 16. The new directive will be enforced from the midnight of January 17, the order stated.

In New Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to allay concerns over "fewer" Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, saying the city is conducting three times more diagnostic tests than the number recommended by the ICMR. All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that vaccination is an important tool of defence in struggle against Corona and added that COVID-19 vaccination in all categories in Rajasthan is higher than the national average. He said so far 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given first dose of the vaccine.

"Covid vaccination drive has completed one year. The percentage of Covid vaccination in all categories in the state is higher than the national average. So far, 94 per cent of people above the age of 18 have been given the first dose of the vaccine," Gehlot said in a tweet.