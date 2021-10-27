Google Doodle today celebrates Otto Wichterle, inventor of contact lens

Google Doodle marks Otto Wichterle's108th birth anniversary.

Google Doodle today celebrates Otto Wichterle, the Czech chemist, who invented the contact lens. Today is his 108th birth anniversary. The doodle features a sketch of Wichterle, holding up a contact lens on his index finger. The Google Doodle also shows a ray of passing through an eye-ball and a contact lens.

Wichterle made the first four hydrogel contact lenses on Christmas Day in1961, on a home-made apparatus built using a children's building kit, his son’s bicycle dynamo and a bell transformer, according to the website of the Contact Lens Museum in the United States.

In a few days after creating the first version of the contact lens, he completed his patent application and produced over 100 lenses by spin casting.

Otto Wichterle was born in 1913 in Moravia in Czech Republic (then Austria-Hungary) and died in the same town 1998, at the age of 85.

Son of a farm-machine factory and small car plant owner, he graduated from the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague. The instate was then called Czech Technical University. Wichterle was also interested in medicine.

During World War 2, Wichterle was imprisoned by the Gestapo for two months.

Nearly 45 million people in the US wear contact lenses, according to the US Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). Two-thirds of the users in the country are women.

The average age of contact lens wearers across the world is 31.

Today, there are numerous types of contact lenses available in the market, such as sopft contact lenses, rigid glass permeable contact lenses, extended wear contact lenses and disposable contact lenses. The lenses also come in different eye colours.