Google Doodle promotes COVID-19 vaccination

Google's 'Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives’ doodle on May 1

Google displayed a new doodle across many countries on May 1 to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The doodle was visible on the search engine across India, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Indonesia, among other countries.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention,” Google said about the doodle titled ‘Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives’.

Incidentally, India rolled out COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

Google has been known for projecting doodles instead of its logo on the search engine for years to mark special days and events. However, the technology giant has been frequently displaying doodles related to the coronavirus pandemic for over a year now.