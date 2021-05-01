MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Google Doodle promotes COVID-19 vaccination

The Google Doodle on COVID-19 vaccination was visible across India, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Indonesia, among other countries.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Google's 'Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives’ doodle on May 1

Google's 'Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives’ doodle on May 1

Google displayed a new doodle across many countries on May 1 to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The doodle was visible on the search engine across India, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Indonesia, among other countries.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention,” Google said about the doodle titled ‘Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives’.

Incidentally, India rolled out COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

Google has been known for projecting doodles instead of its logo on the search engine for years to mark special days and events. However, the technology giant has been frequently displaying doodles related to the coronavirus pandemic for over a year now.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Google Doodle #trends
first published: May 1, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.