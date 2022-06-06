Google Doodle pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, the 'godfather' of espresso machines

Google remembered Angelo Moriondo -- the father of espresso machines – with an animated doodle on June 6. The Google Doodle showed coffee pouring into cups from a machine.

In a perfect nod to Moriondo on his birth anniversary, the Google Doodle was painted wholly with coffee.

Moriondo was born in Turin in Italy in 1851 to a family of innovative entrepreneurs. His grandfather founded a liquor company, which he eventually passed on to his father. Moriondo’s father later established a chocolate brand -- “Moriondo and Gariglio” – along with his brother and cousin.

Inspired by his family, Moriondo also embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. He bought a hotel and a bar in Turin city.

At that time, coffee was popular in Italy but customers had to wait a long time for it to brew. So, Moriondo thought that if he could make several cups of coffee at once, he would have an edge over his competitors.

He hired a mechanic to create a coffee machine. Upon its completion, the machine was presented at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, where it won a bronze medal.

“The machine consisted of a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds, with a second boiler producing steam that would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew,” Google wrote in a not accompanying the doodle.

In the following years, Moriondo continued to make improvements to his invention. He managed to get a patent for the first-known espresso machine.

“Happy 171st birthday, Angelo Moriondo,” Google wrote. “Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines.”