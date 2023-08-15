Google Doodle on India Independence Day: An ode to the country’s skilled artisans

The Google Doodle on India's Independence Day celebrates the country's rich textiles

India is celebrating its 77th year of Independence today, and a Google Doodle to mark the occasion pays ode to the country’s skilled artisans. India's Independence Day, celebrated annually on August 15th, commemorates the nation's hard-fought struggle for freedom from British rule. In the decades since India gained independence, it has emerged as a force to reckon with globally. Meanwhile, its traditional arts and crafts have stood as testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and artistic prowess.

One such example is India’s textiles – from the luxurious Banarasi weave of Uttar Pradesh to the vibrant Phulkari embroidery of Punjab, India’s textiles reflect its diverse regions and communities. Today’s Google Doodle uses precisely this aspect of India’s heritage to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The Google Doodle on August 15, 2023 features a patchwork ensemble of India’s beautiful textiles – from the Kanjeevaram of Tamil Nadu to the Leheriya dye of Rajasthan, from the Paithani weave of Maharashtra to the Kantha embroidery of West Bengal and more.

The Google Doodle was conceptualised and illustrated by New Delhi-based artist Namrata Kumar, who spoke to Google about her creative process.

Kumar said she wanted her design to “cover a broad spectrum of techniques, encompassing embroidery, different weaving styles, printing techniques, resist-dyeing techniques, hand-painted textiles, and more.” She also wanted to ensure that it represented the country’s different geographical regions in a balanced way.

To that end, Kumar selected a handful of visually engaging textiles from a long list and composed a patchwork from the selected swatches. “This step required thoughtful consideration to achieve a balanced arrangement of textures, colours, and patterns,” she explained.

“Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India's textiles and their profound connection to the nation's identity. My hope was that through this artwork, I would be able to shed a light on the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of India's textile traditions and create something that would resonate with audiences through the Google Doodle platform,” Kumar said. The artwork is also a testament to India’s skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers who work to keep its legacy of rich textiles alive.

A total of 21 examples of Indian textiles were chosen and assembled to create the Independence Day 2023 Google Doodle.