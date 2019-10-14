Google Doodle of the Day: Google remembers Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau on his birth anniversary

Google today celebrates the birth anniversary of Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau with a Doodle. October 14 marks the 218th birth anniversary of Plateau. The physicist is popularly known to be the brain behind the invention of phénakistiscope, a device that created the illusion of a moving image.

The physicist’s invention of the phénakistiscope is often credited for leading to the birth of cinema. The Google Doodle is in the form of an animated disc, which is a reflection of Plateau’s style. This is the first doodle that has different imagery and themes in them on various platforms and devices.

Plateau was born on October 14, 1801, in Brussels. He was the son of an artist who specialised in painting flowers. Plateau is amongst the best-known scientists of the 19th century and is remembered for his study of physiological optics, particularly the effect of light and colour on the human retina.

According to Google's blog post, Plateau’s doctoral dissertation detailed how images form on the retina, noting their exact duration, colour, and intensity. In 1832, he was able to create a stroboscopic device fitted with two discs that rotated in opposite directions based on these conclusions.

One disc was filled with small windows, evenly spaced in a circle, while the other had a series of pictures of a dancer. When both discs turned at exactly the right speed, the images seemed to merge, creating the illusion of a dancer in motion.