Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Doodle of the day: Google celebrates 200th birth anniversary of Sir John Tenniel - the illustrator of 'Alice in Wonderland'

For his considerable contributions to both the magazine and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of British illustrator and artist Sir John Tenniel. The artist is remembered for his timeless series Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland published in 1865. 

Tenniel was born on February 28, 1820, in London. He was known for his self-learning skills and at the age of 16, Tenniel submitted his first work, an oil painting, for exhibition at the Society of British Artists.

Tenniel then became a student of the Royal Academy of Arts in 1836 and created his first illustration for Samuel Carter Hall's The Book of British Ballads in 1842.

Close

In the year 1850, Tenniel became a political cartoonist with the historic weekly magazine Punch.

His unique approach caught the attention of writer and professor Charles Dodgson, whose pen name was Lewis Carroll. After an introduction in 1864, Tenniel agreed to illustrate Carroll’s new book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland released the following year.

After his work with Caroll, Tenniel never accepted another illustration job again; instead, he returned to his political cartoon work at Punch.

For his considerable contributions to both the magazine and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.

Tenniel died at the age of 93 on February 25, 1914.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 10:43 am

