Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Doodle recognises physician Ignaz Semmelweis for discovering the medical benefits of hand washing

Semmelweis is also known as the “the father of infection control,” and is credited for informing generations beyond his own that hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google today celebrates the importance of hand washing by featuring Hungarian physician Dr Ignaz Semmelweis in its latest Google Doodle. Semmelweis is known to be the pioneer in discovering the medical benefits of hand washing. 

On March 20, 1847, Semmelweis emphasised the need of having clean hands when he became Chief Resident in the maternity clinic of the Vienna General Hospital.

Semmelweis deduced the importance of hand wash after he found that doctors were transmitting infectious material from earlier operations and autopsies to susceptible mothers through their hands, which led to a mysterious and poorly understood infection known as “childbed fever". 

Close

He immediately instituted a requirement that all medical staff should wash their hands in between patient examinations, and as a result, infection rates in his division began to plummet, further leading to a decline in mortality rates.

Unfortunately, Semmelweis’ ideas were viewed with heavy scepticism at the time. However, decades later, his hygienic recommendations were validated by the widespread acceptance of the “germ theory of disease”.

Semmelweis is also known as the “the father of infection control,” and is credited for informing generations beyond his own that hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed hand washing as one of the key measures of preventing the spread of coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

People are advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Check the video below on how to properly wash your hands, as per the WHO guidelines.



First Published on Mar 20, 2020 10:19 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Google Doodle #trends #world

