    Happy Mother's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates with throwback photos of animal families

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST
    Mother's Day 2023

    The Google Doodle released on Mother's Day 2023.

    Mother's Day was celebrated on Sunday may 14 and Google released a doodle to mark the occasion. The animated doodle displayed a few animal family throwback photos with mothers over the years.

    Additionally, Google also shared the behind-the-scenes process of hand-crafted clay artwork.

    Some of the countries the doodle reached included India, Brazil, Chile, Canada, United States of America, Japan and Peru.

    Annually, Google has created a doodle on Mother's Day to celebrate the occasion. Previously, some of the Mother's Day doodle have featured images of mothers and their children, flowers and animals.

    In various parts of the world, Mother's Day is generally celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

    Here are some messages and wishes you can send to your mother on this day:

    As a kid I loved tottering about in your heels. As an adult, I realise those shoes are still too big for me to fill. Thank you for everything you have done, and everything you do. I love you, mom.

    I owe you a debt of gratitude, mummy, for all you have done.

    You are my source of strength, my rock, my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother in the whole wide world.

    You made my childhood a garden of happy memories. Your love and support guided me through the rough teenage years. As an adult, I only have endless gratitude for all you’ve done, mom.

    Also read: Happy Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, images, WhatsApp status

