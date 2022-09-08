Google Doodle marks legendary singer-composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary

The Google Doodle on September 8 paid tribute to eminent Indian lyricist, singer, filmmaker and poet Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary.

The animated Google Doodle celebrating his legacy was designed by Mumbai -based artist Rutuja Mali.

Bhupen Hazarika was widely adored for his songs, that spoke of brotherhood and humanity. His awards and accolades included the Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian honour.

It was clear from very early on in Hazarika's life that he was destined for greatness.

Hazarika grew up in Assam, surrounded by song and folklore. He recorded his first song at the age of 10 with help from renowned filmmaker Bishnu Prasad Rabha and lyricist Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

At 12, Hazarika created songs for two films -- Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan and Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi.

He was known to possess great talent for telling through his songs stories about unity and courage, happiness and grief, struggle and determination and romance and loneliness.

Hazarika's baritone voice earned him the title Sudha Konthi, which means "nectar-throated". His most famous songs included Shillongore Godhuli, Ganga Mor Maa, Manuhe Manuhor Babey, Snehe Aamar Xoto Shrabonor.

Hazarika was also a film director par excellence. He won a National Film Award in 1967 for Shakuntala. In 1992 , Hazarika received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- the highest cinematic honour in India.

He was also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards.

Hazarika's contributions to the world of music and cinema were also recognised with commemorative postage stamps and the naming of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge after him.

The musical doyen died in November 2011, after a prolonged illness, leading to an outpouring of grief across the country.