Labour Day 2023: Google Doodle in Europe, South America, parts of Asia pays tribute to workers

Google Doodle celebrated International Labour Day which falls on May 1 every year with a new doodle on Monday.

Some of the regions to whom the doodle reached included Argentina, Brazil, Italy, South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

It is a day that is marked to honour the achievements of workers and labourers worldwide and to encourage them to know of their rights. It is also known as "May Day".

May Day is historically significant in Europe, where it is associated with the pagan festivals. With passing time, however, the original meaning of the day was replaced by the modern association with the labour movement.

Moneycontrol News