 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Google Doodle honours video game legend Jerry Lawson on his 82nd birthday

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

Google Doodle: Jerry Lawson was widely known as the "father of the video game cartridge". He spearheaded a team that created the first home video gaming with interchangeable cartridges.

Google celebrates Jerry Lawson's legacy with an interactive doodle.

The Google Doodle on December 1 paid tribute to American electronic engineer Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, one of the pioneers of modern gaming, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Three artists and game designers collaborated to create an interactive Google Doodle invoking the video games of the 70s and recounting the important moments in Jerry Lawson's career.

Lawson was widely known as the "father of the videogame cartridge". He spearheaded a team that created the first home video gaming with interchangeable cartridges.

Lawson was interested in electronics since childhood. In Brooklyn, where he was born in the 1940, he helped TV sets of his neighbours and even made his own radio station using recycled components.

After graduating from Queens College and City College of New York, he moved to Palo Alto, California to begin his career. At that time, the area was witnessing an innovative boom and became known as“Silicon Valley”.