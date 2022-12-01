Google Doodle honours video game legend Jerry Lawson on his 82nd birthday

The Google Doodle on December 1 paid tribute to American electronic engineer Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, one of the pioneers of modern gaming, on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Three artists and game designers collaborated to create an interactive Google Doodle invoking the video games of the 70s and recounting the important moments in Jerry Lawson's career.

Lawson was widely known as the "father of the videogame cartridge". He spearheaded a team that created the first home video gaming with interchangeable cartridges.

Lawson was interested in electronics since childhood. In Brooklyn, where he was born in the 1940, he helped TV sets of his neighbours and even made his own radio station using recycled components.

After graduating from Queens College and City College of New York, he moved to Palo Alto, California to begin his career. At that time, the area was witnessing an innovative boom and became known as“Silicon Valley”.

Lawson first work with the semiconductor company Fairchild, where he led the video game department. It was here that his team created the first home video game system comprising replaceable cartridges. This pioneering system served as a model for future systems like SNES, Dreamcast and Atari. Lawson departed from the company in the 1980s to start his own business -- VideoSoft, which was one of the earliest game companies owned by an African-American. VideoSoft made the software for Atari 2600, through which the interchangeable cartridge became popular. Even though his company lasted only five years, Lawson was revered as a gaming pioneer. He went to be a consultant for game companies throughout his career. Lawson died in 2011.

READ MORE