Google Doodle honours Elena Cornaro Piscopia, first woman to get PhD

Google Doodle is known for highlighting the careers of illustrious personalities who continue to inspire thousands to this day. The doodle it created on June 5 paid a tribute to one such trailblazer –Elena Cornaro Piscopia, to mark her 373rd birthday.

California-based artist Alyssa Winans created Wednesday's doodle which celebrated the life and work of Piscopia, the first female scholar in the world to be awarded a doctorate. Born in Venice, Italy, she got her PhD in 1678.

The doodle depicts the scholar with her head buried inside a book in a library. Winans hoped to illustrate her in a way to convey that she was the happiest “when she was able to study undisturbed”.

Winans explained in the blog how it is important to highlight the achievements women have made in the world of academics. “I think it’s vital to make students paint an accurate portrait of women’s contributions throughout history,” he said.

Piscopia, who was fluent in seven languages; she was trained in Latin and Greek as a child, which is when she grew fond of studying. While pursuing her passion, Piscopia never once dreamt of chasing glory or degrees, she was only invested in acquiring more and more knowledge. It was only when her father pushed her that she agreed to take up the Doctor of Theology course at the University of Padua.

However, it was the 17th Century. Women across the world were shackled in the chains of deep-rooted patriarchy. The Roman Catholic Church too was not ready to confer the title of a doctorate on a woman. After putting up a long fight, they eventually gave in and Piscopia applied for a Doctorate in Philosophy.

Her thesis defense, which is like a viva held in front of the examiners and the public, saw such huge attendance that the venue had to be shifted to the local cathedral. She aced the oral test that was conducted on June 25, 1678, and her name went down in history.

Unfortunately, the young scholar passed away within six years of achieving this feat, due to a prolonged fight with tuberculosis.