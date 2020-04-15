Google Doodle honours delivery, packaging and shipping workers during COVID-19 pandemic

In a global effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, a quarter of the world’s population has been forced to self-quarantine. But despite the 1.9 million-plus cases, the virus’s high mortality rate and aerial transmission, essential workers across the world continue to put themselves at risk to maintain some semblance of order amid the chaos.

Google is honouring these selfless heroes with a series of appreciation doodles. Today, the search giant is focusing on packaging, shipping and delivery workers we rely on to get our daily essentials or goods purchased online, which have spiked during this crisis.

Shoppers are relying on e-commerce companies more than ever while they are asked to stay indoors. And workers are placing their own health at risk as the virus is known to live on cardboard up to a whole day. Google began its series of Doodles to show appreciation for workers on the front lines of this global pandemic on April 6.

On April 14, Google thanked public transportation workers with a doodle. On April 13, Grocery workers who continue to keep the supply of groceries running in times of the crisis were appreciated. Custodial and sanitization workers who have worked tirelessly to keep the surroundings clean were thanked on April 9.

Google Doodle appreciated emergency services workers, including police officers, emergency medical services, firefighters, etc. on April 8. Google Doodle put the spotlight on Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 on April 7. The first coronavirus-related Google Doodle was dedicated to public health workers and researchers in the scientific community.