Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2021 with cuckoo clock and confetti

To usher in the New Year 2021, Google has featured a ticking clock house which struck midnight on its homepage. The word ‘Google’, too, is laced with a string of fairy lights to celebrate the new beginning. When clicked on the doodle, a stream of confetti appears on the screen.

The confetti cone explodes onto the page, just like the ones at a party. Along with the doodle, Google shared a poem to wish Happy New Year:

"The time has come to welcome the new,the clock strikes midnight and out comes the cuckoo!“All the best for the new year,”

the cuckoo bird chirps for all to hear!

Happy New Year’s Day!"

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve, the last day of a year, falls on December 31. In many countries, the occasion is celebrated with evening parties, where many people eat, drink, dance, and watch or light fireworks.

The last year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing lockdowns, global economic slowdown and loss of lives. The New Year gives hope that 2021 would be better.

Google Doodles have been synonymous with the company since its inception when the first doodle observed the Burning Man Festival of 1998. The doodle that year was designed by Page and Brin themselves to inform users beforehand that they would not be present to fix any technical glitch in case the servers crashed.

In the last few years, from penguins to frogs, the tech giant had featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.