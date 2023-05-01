Google Doodle celebrates legacy of 'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman on his birth anniversary

The Google Doodle featuring Alan Rickman on Sunday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@GoogleIndia).

Google released a doodle celebrating the birthday of late British actor Alan Rickman, who would have turned 77 on Sunday.

The doodle featured the actor in an animated avatar raising one eyebrow which was a well-known quirk about him. Rickman was known for his performances in the "Harry Potter" movies where he enacted the role of Severus Snape and in "Die Hard".

"From Professor Snape to Hans Gruber, he nailed every role he took, and left an everlasting mark in films and theatre. Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the great Alan Rickman and his legacy, that will live on always," Google India tweeted on Sunday.



From Professor Snape to Hans Gruber, he nailed every role he took, and left an everlasting mark in films and theatre

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the great Alan Rickman and his legacy, that will live on always pic.twitter.com/OvYlFvrtQY — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 30, 2023

Rickman was born on February 21 1946 in London and started his acting career in theatre. He came into prominence in 1985 when he played the role of an anti-hero in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Rickman died in 2016, aged 69, succumbing to pancreatic cancer.