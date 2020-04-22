App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Doodle celebrates 50th Earth Day with interactive bee game

The world started celebrating April 22 as Earth Day in 1970 to raise awareness on environmental concerns and gather support to uphold the need for protecting and conserving the environment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Google dedicated its April 22 doodle to one of the smallest organisms on the planet that plays a critical role in sustaining life  – the bee.

The special doodle features a bee hovering against a backdrop of lush green surroundings and comes with an interactive 'play' button. After clicking on the 'play' option, one can move the cursor to manage the movement of the bee to make it help pollinate different flowers. While the user guides the bees to different flowers, fun facts about bees and their importance keep popping up on the screen.

The interactive Google doodle game looks at raising awareness on the importance of bees – a species that is responsible for growing two-thirds of the world’s crops just by pollinating. It says: “Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of our world's crops possible as well as 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants.”

Close

The Earth Day doddle was created by a three-member team of doodlers, including Gerben Steenks, Jacob Howcroft, and Stephanie Gu.

related news

The world started celebrating April 22 as Earth Day in the year 1970 to raise awareness on environmental concerns and gather support to uphold the need for protecting and conserving the environment. Now, the Earth Day Network coordinates with as many as 193 countries across the globe to celebrate and mark the significance of this day.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Earth Day #Google Doodle #Google Doodle Earth Day

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.