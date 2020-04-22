Google Doodle celebrates 50th Earth Day with interactive bee game

To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Google dedicated its April 22 doodle to one of the smallest organisms on the planet that plays a critical role in sustaining life – the bee.

The special doodle features a bee hovering against a backdrop of lush green surroundings and comes with an interactive 'play' button. After clicking on the 'play' option, one can move the cursor to manage the movement of the bee to make it help pollinate different flowers. While the user guides the bees to different flowers, fun facts about bees and their importance keep popping up on the screen.

The interactive Google doodle game looks at raising awareness on the importance of bees – a species that is responsible for growing two-thirds of the world’s crops just by pollinating. It says: “Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of our world's crops possible as well as 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants.”

The Earth Day doddle was created by a three-member team of doodlers, including Gerben Steenks, Jacob Howcroft, and Stephanie Gu.

The world started celebrating April 22 as Earth Day in the year 1970 to raise awareness on environmental concerns and gather support to uphold the need for protecting and conserving the environment. Now, the Earth Day Network coordinates with as many as 193 countries across the globe to celebrate and mark the significance of this day.