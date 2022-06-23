Google donated 30,000 Pixel phones to Ukrainian, Afghan refugees in US: CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that the company has donated 30,000 Pixel phones for Ukrainian and Afhgan refugees arriving in the US. Apart from this, the company has also contributed $1 million each in grant funding and in search advertisements.

This donation is as a part of Pichai's participation in Welcome.US CEO Council. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Tools like Google Translate help refugees communicate with their new communities."

"Today, we are donating an additional 20,000 Pixel phones to Welcome.US CEO Council so more Ukrainian and Afghan newcomers can feel at home in the US."

A Google blogpost shared by Sundar Pichai further revealed that company has so far donated 30,000 Pixel phones in total the refugees.

In May, Pichai had announced the first 17 recipients of Google’s Ukraine Support Fund who would receive financial support and mentoring from Google for Startups -- a programme that helps early-stage startups by connecting them with the right people and practices.

“While in Warsaw, Poland in March, I announced our Ukraine Support Fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain and grow their businesses in a time of war. Today we're welcoming the first recipients who will receive financing + mentoring from Google for Startups,” Pichai had tweeted.

In a blog post, Google had stated that its $5 million fund will help allocate equity-free cash awards to Ukrainian startups all through 2022. The fund will assist Ukrainian entrepreneurs in maintaining and growing their businesses, strengthening their community and building a foundation for post-war economic recovery.

“Selected Ukraine-based startups will receive up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding as well as ongoing Google mentorship, product support, and Cloud credits,” the tech giant said while announcing the first recipients of the fund.​