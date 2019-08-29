Google confirms upcoming Mate 30 series cannot launch with Google apps and services

Huawei upcoming Mate 30 Pro is slated to become the company’s most formidable device and will mount a significant challenge for top smartphones of 2019.

However, the ongoing dispute between the United States and China could severely hamper the success of the Mate 30 series. The conflict between the two countries is making it increasingly difficult for American and Chinese companies to work together.

However, things seemed to be looking up for the second-largest smartphone manufacturer when the Trump Administration announced a 90-day reprieve from the trade ban.

But that victory seems short-lived. According to a recent report by Reuters, Google has said that the forthcoming Mate 30 series “cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services”.

A spokesman for the search giant told Reuters that the reprieve announced by the US government was only temporary and only applied to existing products and partnership deals. This means that any new products like the Mate 30 series and the foldable Mate X wouldn’t be eligible for collaborations or partnerships.

This doesn’t mean that the Mate 30 series won’t be able to use Android, considering it is primarily open-source software that’s freely available. However, Google has confirmed to The Verge that the upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro won’t ship with Google apps and services – including the Google Play Store – undoubtedly putting them at a major disadvantage outside Chinese markets.

Huawei, on the other hand, has been working on its own operating system for quite a while now. The Chinese telecommunications firm has already confirmed HarmonyOS, its contingency plan for a situation where it can no longer take advantage of Google’s services.