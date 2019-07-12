Google confirms new details about Stadia including compatibility and connectivity

Google recently updated the FAQ section of its cloud game streaming platform that is continually making headlines since GDC 2019. Google already provided several details about the service including price, availability, requirements and content, but has now addressed several unanswered questions in its FAQ section.

Google Stadia will feature multiplayer content; the company has assured both publishers and developers that the platform will offer the best-in-class gaming experience. Google’s cloud gaming platform can support up to four Stadia controllers simultaneously in multiplayer mode.

Google is working round the clock on device compatibility for its cloud gaming platform. Only four smartphones – Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a XL – will be able to run Google Stadia at launch. However, Google is working on bringing support for more devices in the future.

The Stadia app will be available on devices running Android Marshmallow or above and iOS 11 or above.

A user will have to use a personal Google account to sign up for Stadia. A user’s recorded progress in games will remain in the account even when the subscription is cancelled.

Stadia controller can be connected to a PC, tablet or smartphone using a USB Type-C cable. The controller can also be connected using Wi-Fi and setup via Bluetooth.

Google recommends an Internet plan that surpasses 30 Mbps to run the game at 60 fps in 4K HDR video quality. Stadia users will require 20 Mbps and 10 Mbps speeds to run games at 60 fps in 1080p and 720p, respectively.