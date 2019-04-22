Google Chrome browser faces backlash from broadband companies in Britain regarding child safety

Broadband companies in Britain are set to hold crisis talks with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) about Google's new encrypted version of the Chrome browser.

Britain currently relies on broadband companies like BT, Virgin, Sky, and TalkTalk to identify malicious or age-inappropriate content over the Internet.

According to these agencies, Google's new encrypted version of Chrome will make it easier for users to gain access to harmful material, primarily terrorist propaganda and child-abuse images.

This new version of the popular web browser is set to bypass most parental control systems and could dent the government’s ability to control child pornography over the Internet.

Broadband companies’ sight that an encrypted browser will make it impossible to detect and root out illegal content. At present, broadband agencies install filters which read domain name servers to block harmful and malicious content.

However, Chrome’s new encrypted version could allow users to bypass these filters and connect to servers with illegal content.

According to a report by The Times UK, a meeting between broadband service providers and the National Cyber Security Centre is scheduled on the 8th of May to discuss the potential risks posed by the new Chrome browser. The report also claims that the latest browser version would hamper law enforcements ability to investigate terror cells and paedophiles.

The report also stated that the encrypted version of the Chrome browser would allow Google to amass an unprecedented amount of data on users’ browsing habits.

While the new encrypted version of the Chrome browser is not currently available by default, critics fear it could seriously endanger children safety over the Internet.

In the past, Google-owned YouTube also faced tons of criticism over paedophilia, forcing the platform to disable comments in videos of minors.