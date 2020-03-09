App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Assistant on Android will now be able to read web pages out loud

Google also claims that the Assistant will be able to read webpages and articles in natural and expressive voices.

Carlsen Martin

Google recently began rolling out a new feature on Google Assistant that is capable of reading out entire webpages aloud. The new feature was first previewed back at CES 2020 that took place in January and is already being rolled out globally.

To use the new feature, a user can simply say, “Hey Google, read this page” or “Hey Google, read it” and the Assistant will automatically read the text on your screen. The area being read will also be highlighted so users can follow along on the page as things are being read out loud. Users can also skip to another section by tapping the screen to move forward.

The new feature will also let you listen to podcasts at two times the speed by adjusting Google Assistant’s reading pace. Additionally, the feature is rolling out in with live translation in 42 different languages, which means you will be able to translate a webpage to your preferred language before having Google Assistant read it out loud.

While the new feature is highly beneficial for people who may have difficulty in reading content on a small screen, it will also come in handy during activities such as cooking. It will enable users to simply ask Google Assistant to read out recipes. And if a recipe exceeds a single page, a user will only have to say “Next” to move on to the next page.

Google also claims that the Assistant will be able to read webpages and articles in natural and expressive voices. Notably, websites won’t need to make any modifications for Google Assistant to read out their content loudly. Developers can add this feature to a website using Actions on Google while using the tag “nopagereadaloud” if they want to opt-out of it. The new feature is already rolling out for Android users globally.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Google

