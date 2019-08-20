Google Assistant beats Siri and Alexa in Smartphone IQ test

In a series of tests carried out, Google Assistant has beaten its competitor voice assistants, Siri and Alexa. Google Assistant achieved an accuracy rate of 92.9 percent when it came to answering queries.

The series of questions and queries were a part of an annual test carried out by research firm Loup Ventures. The tests were carried out to understand the ‘practical use cases of AI and the emergence of voice as a computing input’ on smartphone-based digital assistants.

The IQ test consisted of 800 questions broken down into five different categories comprising local, commerce, navigation, information and command. The results were graded on metrics of whether the AI understood the query and did it answer correctly.

Out of these 800 questions, Google Assistant was able to answer 93 percent of the questions correctly with an understanding rate of 100 percent.

Apple’s Siri was next in line with a correct answering rate of 83 percent. Siri misunderstood only two out of the 800 questions and achieved an understanding rate of 99.8 percent.

Amazon’s Alexa was at the bottom of the list. Alexa was able to understand 99.9 percent of the questions but was able to answer only 79.8 percent of them.

Google Assistant was a top performer in four of the five categories, lagging only in the ‘Command’ category. Siri beat Google Assistant in the Command category and was able to perform phone-related tasks like calling, texting, playing music, etc.

Google’s Assistant performed best in the ‘Commerce’ category, out-doing its competitors with an accurate answering rate of 92 percent. Siri and Alexa scored 68 percent and 71 percent, respectively.