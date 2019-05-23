App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google apologises to G Suite users for storing passwords in plaintext for over 15 years

Google further stated that the company is working with enterprise users to ensure that their passwords are reset.

Pranav Hegde
Google has extended an apology to its G Suite users for saving passwords in plaintext for years. The company revealed that it did not store the passwords in an encrypted format, leaving it vulnerable to hackers.

In a blog post, Suzanne Frey, Vice President – Engineering, Cloud Trust at Google, stated that the passwords were stored without cryptic hashes since 2005. The blog post stated that passwords of only business users were exposed, and free users did not have to worry.

“We recently notified a subset of our enterprise G Suite customers that some passwords were stored in our encrypted internal systems unhashed. This is a G Suite issue that affects business users only–no free consumer Google accounts were affected–and we are working with enterprise administrators to ensure that their users reset their passwords.”

Google further stated that the company is working with enterprise users to ensure that their passwords are reset.

Frey ensured that the exposed passwords had been stored in Google’s encrypted infrastructure. There has been no report of misuse or improper access of it. The search engine giant has stated that it would automatically reset the accounts of those who had not yet changed the passwords themselves.

The company also found out that, in January this year during the troubleshooting of new G-Suite customer sign-ups, it had stored a subset of unhashed passwords in its encrypted infrastructure. Google again assured that there was no misuse reported of these passwords stored unencrypted for over 14 days.

The company has stated that it has fixed the issue and will ensure this issue remains to be an isolated one.

First Published on May 23, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #Google

