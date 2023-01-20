 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

What Google parent Alphabet is offering to 12,000 soon-to-be laid off employees

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

Sundar Pichai said that Google will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

Google parent company Alphabet announced that roughly 12,000 people will be laid-off.

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent of its global workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an e-mail communication amid mass layoffs across major tech companies.

Pichai added that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here” and added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

Here’s what Alphabet is offering to employees who will be laid off:

Read: Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide

Pichai, in the email, also said that the ones who are just starting their day can choose to work from home as the shocking news was announced. “if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today,” he wrote in the email.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Alphabet #Alphabet layoffs #Google #Google lay-offs #Sundar Pichai
first published: Jan 20, 2023 07:18 pm