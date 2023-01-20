What Google parent Alphabet is offering to 12,000 soon-to-be laid off employees

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent of its global workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an e-mail communication amid mass layoffs across major tech companies.

Pichai added that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here” and added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

Here’s what Alphabet is offering to employees who will be laid off:



The company will offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks’ salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Alphabet, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU (Google Stock Unit) vesting.



In the US, the company will pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days), Pichai said.



Alphabet will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time and will be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected by the job cuts.



Outside the US, the search engine giant will support employees in line with local practices.



The company will pay 80 per cent advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year. Reuters had earlier reported that Google is deferring a portion of its employees' year-end bonuses as part of a transition to a new performance management system. The announcement comes close on the heels of the report.

Pichai, in the email, also said that the ones who are just starting their day can choose to work from home as the shocking news was announced. “if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today,” he wrote in the email.