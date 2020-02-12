Google adds over 1,000 high-res wallpapers to its Earth View image collection

Google has been sharing some scenic images of our planet as wallpapers through its Earth View collection for quite some time now. The search giant recently added over 1,000 images to the Earth View's wallpaper collection.

After the latest addition, the total number of photos in the collection has crossed 2,500.

According to Google's blog post, the images are optimized for today's high-resolution screens – "featuring brighter colours, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K." The images include a huge variety of stunning landscapes from all over the world. Users can access the images through the Earth View Gallery or Google's Earth View Chrome extension.

The blog post read, "To bring Earth View to life, we've collaborated with our friends at Ubilabs in Hamburg, Germany. Together over the past several years, we've refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery, while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot. To prepare the final image, we optimize the colour profile for the particular landscape, and export the final image in ultra-high resolution."

Earth View looks for compelling images from Google Earth and enhances them, before adding them in the Earth Video Gallery or through its Chrome extension. Earth View also includes a colour map to help you search the thousands of Earth View locations to find a landscape featuring your favourite colour.