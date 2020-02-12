Google adds over 1,000 high-res wallpapers to its Earth View image collection

After the latest addition, the total number of photos in the collection has crossed 2,500.
Google has been sharing some scenic images of our planet as wallpapers through its Earth View collection for quite some time now. The search giant recently added over 1,000 images to the Earth View's wallpaper collection.
According to Google's blog post, the images are optimized for today's high-resolution screens – "featuring brighter colours, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K." The images include a huge variety of stunning landscapes from all over the world. Users can access the images through the Earth View Gallery or Google's Earth View Chrome extension.
The blog post read, "To bring Earth View to life, we've collaborated with our friends at Ubilabs in Hamburg, Germany. Together over the past several years, we've refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery, while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot. To prepare the final image, we optimize the colour profile for the particular landscape, and export the final image in ultra-high resolution."
