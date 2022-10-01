English
    ‘Goodbye’ to ‘Ram Setu’: Movies releasing in October 2022

    October 2022 is a month that will see many highly-anticipated releases – from Bollywood to Hollywood and South cinema

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

    The festive season will bring with it a plethora of films. October 2022 is a month that will see many highly-anticipated releases – from Bollywood to Hollywood and South cinema. Whether you want spooky films to go with the theme of Halloween or comedy, family drama or thriller, there is something for everyone in this list of movies releasing in October 2022. Take a look:

    Godfather

    Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, is slated for release on October 5. This Telugu-language action-thriller, directed by Mohan Raja, also features Salman Khan in a guest appearance.

    Maja Ma

    The Amazon original Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, will release on Prime Video October 6. Dixit stars as a middle-class mom with a secret past in this comedy film.

    Goodbye

    Directed by Vikas Bahl, this comedy-drama is scheduled for theatrical release on October 7. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

    Doctor G

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh star in this medical campus comedy-drama that is all set to release on October 14. The film centres around the lone male student of a Gynaecology department, Dr Uday Gupta.

    Black Adam

    Black Adam is the highly-anticipated American superhero film based on a DC Comics character of the same name. It stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The film is slated for release on October 21.

    Ram Setu

    Akshay Kumar stars as an archaeologist in Ram Setu, all set to hit the screens on October 24. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev.

    Thank God

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh headline Thank God, a fantasy comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. It will hit the screens on October 24.
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 12:11 pm
