Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good to be on same team: Vasundhara Raje on nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP

Admiring the former Congress leader’s “strength of character and courage” the former Rajasthan CM congratulated the Gwalior royal for joining BJP

Jagyaseni Biswas

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje on March 11 welcomed nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into the saffron fold.

Admiring the former Congress leader’s “strength of character and courage” she congratulated the Gwalior royal for joining the BJP and said, “it is good to be on the same team”.

Claiming that deceased BJP leader Vijayaraje Scindia would be proud to see him put his "nation first", Raje took to Twitter and wrote:

Earlier, the former union minister’s other aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia had also welcomed his decision to join the BJP and dubbed the move “ghar wapsi” or homecoming.

Scindia, who had been loyal to the Congress party for 18 years before he officially quit it on March 10, joined the right-wing party in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital on March 11.

Notably, political affiliations had split the royals of Madhya Pradesh for decades, with one faction owing allegiance to the Congress and others being loyal to the BJP.

Notably, Jyotiraditya's father Madhavrao Scindia had also quit the Congress party and joined later after much cajoling. Meanwhile, the family matriarch Vijayaraje Scindia was one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in its formative years.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia #Vasundhara Raje Scindia

