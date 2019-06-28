App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Vande Bharat Express may soon ply between Delhi and Katra

The Railway Ministry plans to fix 0600 hours as the departure time of the train from New Delhi station.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PM Modi flagging of the first Vande Bharat Express (Image: Wikipedia)
PM Modi flagging of the first Vande Bharat Express (Image: Wikipedia)

In a move welcomed by Vaishno Devi pilgrims, the Centre has decided to launch the Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route soon.

The Centre recently decided to launch the service and trial runs for the same may begin in a few days, as per a report by Zee News.

It is expected that once commercial runs of Vande Bharat Express officially begins, travellers will be able to travel from Delhi to Katra in 8 hours flat, which would be 4 hours lesser than the time it takes to cover that distance at present.

If the trial run turns out to be a success, the train capable of picking up a maximum speed of 130 kmph, will make pit stops at Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi, before halting finally at Katra.

The Railway Ministry plans to fix 0600 hours as the departure time of the train from New Delhi station. This means it would reach Ambala at 0810 hours and halt for two minutes and then stop for another two minutes in Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi at 0922 hours and 1240 hours, respectively. The train would finally conclude its journey in Katra at 1400 hours.

While returning, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Katra at 1500 hours, reach Jammu Tawi at 1618 hours, then stop at Ludhiana and Ambala at 1936 hours and 2056 hours, respectively.

It would finally reach New Delhi at 2300 hours. The pit stops at the three stations will again be restricted to two minutes.

Since there are plans that the express train will run at 130 kmph between New Delhi and Ludhiana, it is expected to make the trial run between the two stations at the same speed too.

The first Vande Bharat Express commercial run was in February. It plied between New Delhi and Varanasi. Not only does the high-tech train offer high speeds, but also has state-of-the-art features such as automatic doors, 180-degree rotational seats, infotainment systems among other things.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #India #trends #Vande Bharat Express

